Nearly 150,000 ballots cast in Florida with more than 2 million more awaiting action, state officials say

Nearly 150,000 Floridians have already cast ballots for the November general election, with more than 2 million more ballots awaiting action, according to figures posted Monday by the Division of Elections.

The numbers show 65,000 Democrats returned their ballots, while 50,000 Republicans have sent in theirs. Another 27,500 were from independents and just over 3,600 from those registered with a third party.

Democrats have also received more vote-by-mail ballots: nearly 880,000 to 700,000 by registered Republicans, 400,000 to those without any party affiliation and just under 50,000 to third party members.

Republicans typically make up the difference with in-person early voting, which is mandated to be available from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.

Some counties will hold early voting prior to and after those dates.

In prior midterm elections, 7.8 million Floridians voted in 2022 and 8.3 million in 2018.