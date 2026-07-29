Mega Millions ticket holder in Florida wins massive $800 million jackpot

Someone in Florida had a great start to their Wednesday after Mega Millions announced that a single jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated $800 million was sold right here in the Sunshine State.

This is now the third Mega Millions jackpot win of 2026, and it's the 10th largest jackpot in the game's history.

And when it comes to jackpot wins, Florida is no stranger to seeing new millionaires.

According to Mega Millions, Florida holds the game's record jackpot of $1.602 billion, which was won almost three years ago on Aug. 8, 2023.

Since joining Mega Millions back in 2013, Mega Millions said Florida has won or shared in a total of six Mega Millions jackpots.

What were the Mega Millions numbers last night?

So, you're going to want to check your tickets!

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the estimated $800 million ($344.2 million cash) from July 28, 2026, were:

White balls: 34, 48, 49, 59, 70

Gold Mega Ball: 12

As of Wednesday morning, officials have not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold.