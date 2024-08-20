Florida man, woman hired by ex-boyfriend charged in alleged acid attack of New Jersey woman

JD Vance in Philadelphia to discuss economy; 3 men wanted in Mayfair robbery | Digital Brief JD Vance in Philadelphia to discuss economy; 3 men wanted in Mayfair robbery | Digital Brief 02:44

GLOUCESTER COUNTY (CBS) -- A Florida man and woman hired by an ex-boyfriend were charged with conspiracy to commit murder after attacking a New Jersey woman with acid, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

Betty Jo Lane, 38, and 39-year-old Jmarr McNeil, of Jacksonville, Florida, along with the ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old William DiBernardino, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal attempt murder in the first degree, aggravated assault and other offenses for the attack on July 26, officials said.

Lane and McNeil attacked the 42-year-old Monroe Township, Gloucester County, woman at her home in the Forrest Hills development, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

As the 42-year-old woman returned home from work and parked in her driveway, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Lane threw a cup believed to be highly caustic acid at her.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the acid burns or corrodes people's skin, eyes and mucus membranes on contact.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said the 42-year-old sustained chemical burns to over 35% of her body following the attack. She was airlifted to a burn center, where she is still being treated.

Following the incident, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said an investigation revealed that Lane and McNeil drove to South Jersey from Florida and used a rental car from an agency. Officials said they were recruited and paid by DiBernardino, who is from Boynton Beach, Florida, in the surprise attack.

DiBernardino, Lane and McNeil were all eventually taken into custody in Florida. All three waived extradition in Florida and their return to New Jersey is pending.

The attack was investigated by the Monroe Township Police Department, U.S. Marshals in New Jersey, New York and Florida, Homeland Security and several other law enforcement agencies.