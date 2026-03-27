Florida man armed with sword threatens neighbor during argument, police say

A Florida man has been arrested after police say he threatened a neighbor with a sword during a dispute on Wednesday evening.

Cape Coral police said they responded to the 1800 block of Everest Parkway regarding a disturbance involving a weapon just before 7 p.m.

Raul Elosegui Fernandez Cape Coral Police/Lee County Sheriff's Office

The caller said that a man, who was later identified as 41-year-old Raul Elosegui Fernandez, threatened him with a sword before fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

During the investigation it was learned that a dispute between neighbors escalated when Fernandez grabbed a tan-handled sword with a roughly 3-foot metal blue blade from his truck, raised it above his shoulder, and approached the victim while making threatening statements, police said.

Cape Coral Police Department/Facebook

The victim then went back inside his home and called police.

Cape Coral police said that they eventually located Fernandez's truck at his southwest 6th Place home, where the sword was seen inside.

The sword was taken as evidence, and Fernandez was arrested.

Police said he was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.