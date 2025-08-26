Florida man survives lightning strike outside Tampa-area pizza spot: "It came out of nowhere"

A Florida man who survived a lightning strike last week outside a Tampa-area pizza restaurant said the pain was "unbearable."

Travis Kurtz, 30, said a light rain was falling when out of nowhere there was a "crack" and "boom" and he ended up face down on the ground in front of Rizzotto's Pizzeria in Seminole, about 25 miles south of Tampa.

"I was the most scared I've ever been in my life because I didn't know what was going to happen," he said.

"It came out of nowhere"

Kurtz said it was a typical workday as the property manager of the complex where the restaurant is located. He said he was doing his normal walk-through when all of a sudden he felt a "zap."

"It came out of nowhere," he said.

Kurtz said after that everything became a blur.

Pain was "unbearable"

Mark Rizzotto, who owns the pizza shop, said he was working when he felt the bolt hit.

"I felt the whole building rumble, the whole building shook," he said. "I heard the loud crack, and I'm like 'that hit something'. I looked out the window and that's when I found him."

Risotto said he told one of his customers to call 911 as he raced out the door to help Kurtz whose body was lying on the ground between an oak tree and a mailbox. He said when he reached him, Kurtz was choking on mud and grass, and his body was convulsing.

"He was on fire. His body was like so hot, it was like incredible," Rizzotto said.

"My heart rate, according to the ambulance, was at 1.265 beats a minute," Kurtz said.

Kurtz described the pain as unimaginable.

"Every single muscle in my body contracted to the point where I couldn't function. I couldn't talk, I couldn't walk, I couldn't do anything and that's the best way I can explain the amount of pain, it was unbearable," he said.

On the road to recovery

Kurtz survived but spent several days in the hospital recovering. When he was released, he returned to the restaurant to thank Rizzotto for helping to save his life.

"You're a very lucky young man. I'm telling you, God was on your side. You had guardian angels," Risotto told him.

"I couldn't agree with you more," Kurtz replied.

Kurtz said he still struggles with memory loss and normal motor skills, but he's hopeful that he'll make a full recovery.