Inside a Florida lab testing how well equipment can withstand lightning strikes

About 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While lightning lasts for less than a second and is only about as thick as a broomstick, it burns hotter than the surface of the sun. Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S., the CDC reports.

"So it's a challenge that we have to deal with every single day," said Jack Eble, spokesperson for Florida Power and Light.

Inside a lab in Florida, the electric company creates its own bolts.

Behind glass, wrapped in a shock-resistant faraday cage and wearing protective goggles, a CBS News crew watched as operator Wiberto Flores tested how many volts three generators could send into a power insulator and still work.

"We just put almost 500,000 volts. Three times the rate of the actual insulator," Flores said as he tested how well equipment can withstand the bolts as they become more common due to climate change.

Over the past 50 years, Florida has recorded more than 2,000 lightning injuries, the CDC says.

"We've seen a lot of things that mother nature has provided FPL over the course of a century now," Eble said. "All these things can happen throughout the year within hurricane season and outside of it."

Recent lightning strikes

Last week, a lightning bolt killed Jake Rosencraz, 29, on a Florida beach while he was celebrating his honeymoon.

"The bolt literally came out of the blue sky and hit this person," said John Gumm, who saw it from his balcony.

In New York, a 15-year-old was struck and injured by lightning during a thunderstorm in Manhattan recently. Earlier this week, officials said 20 people were injured when lightning struck Lake Murray in South Carolina.

"It was very painful, kind of like a bunch of tasers just go off on you," said Tagen Billiot, who was swimming when she got hit.

Safety tips

If you're outside, remember this rule: When thunder roars, go indoors. The storm could have given way to blue skies or appear to be far away and still be dangerous.

The National Weather Service reminds people no place outside is safe during a thunderstorm and to stay in a safe shelter "at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder."

If you are inside, the NWS advises you to stay away from equipment "that puts you in direct contact with electricity." It's also recommended to avoid being near plumbing, windows and doors.