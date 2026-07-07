South Florida man set car on fire with him, woman inside, Broward deputies say

A Fort Lauderdale man is facing several charges after he's accused of setting his car on fire with both him and his former partner of more than 40 years inside while parked at a Broward convenience store on Friday, according to investigators.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, 84-year-old Franklin Davis had become involved in a verbal argument with the unidentified woman while parked at a 7-Eleven on Northwest 9th Avenue in Oakland Park on July 3.

Franklin Davis, 84, is facing several charges including premeditated attempted first degree murder. Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the victim, who had recently ended a relationship with Davis, he produced a plastic bottle that contained gas inside, and then poured it across the vehicle's dashboard and front seats.

Davis then used a lighter to set the gas on fire, which then immediately caused the inside of the vehicle to erupt in flames while they were both inside, according to deputies.

The victim, who had been sitting in the rear driver's side seat at the time, suffered third degree burns to her left leg, and David was burned on his face and hands, according to investigators.

The victim told deputies that, at the time, she thought that Davis intended to "burn her up" inside the vehicle, according to the BSO.

Both Davis and the victim were first taken to Broward General Hospital, but then needed to be transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital due to the seriousness of their burns.

Davis was charged with premeditated attempted murder, arson causing bodily harm and criminal attempt, solicit or conspiring to commit a capital felony.

He's being held without bond.