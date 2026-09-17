Florida man caught on video beating puppy to death, admits he "went too far," deputies say

A Florida man is in jail after investigators say he was caught on video repeatedly punching a 6-week-old puppy until it died.

Neil R. Puterbaugh, 53, of Punta Gorda, was arrested Tuesday at his home by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies. He now faces felony aggravated animal cruelty charges and a violation of probation.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, deputies began to investigate the case on Tuesday when a local news outlet sent a crime tip to investigators that included video showing Puterbaugh forcefully striking the puppy multiple times.

Neil R. Puterbaugh Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

The abuse continued until the animal died, and Puterbaugh then disposed of the puppy's body, investigators said.

Detectives obtained the video and spent the next two days building their case before arresting Puterbaugh at his home.

"My heart hurts for what this sweet puppy endured," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. "There is no excuse for abuse of this kind, and I believe the only word to describe it is 'evil.'"

After his arrest, Puterbaugh was interviewed where deputies said he admitted to striking the puppy and said he went too far.

Detectives also recovered additional videos from his residence showing further acts of abuse against the puppy.

"Thank you to the person who reported this, and to our media partner who shared it with us to investigate," Prummell continued. "I wish we could have known sooner so that maybe we could have prevented this terrible outcome. I pray this puppy is now playing free for eternity in a world without pain and fear."

Puterbaugh is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.