Florida man drowns after leg gets caught in rope, falls into water before boat trip with son, deputies say

A 75-year-old Florida man drowned over the weekend after deputies say he got caught in some rope while preparing to go boating with his son and fell into the water.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a boat dock on Sher Lane in DeBary, north of Orlando, just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after someone reported finding a body in the water between two boats.

The sheriff's office said that the victim's left leg was wrapped around a rope that was being used to secure the boat to the dock.

The victim was later identified as Jerry Capo, of DeBary.

The sheriff's office said that Capo's son arrived at the scene and told deputies that he and his father had planned on going out on the boat.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play during the investigation, and it was determined that the drowning was an accident.

No other information was released.