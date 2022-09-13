Watch CBS News
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo.

Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m.

The boat crew immediately began CPR and brought him ashore at Homeowners Park to waiting paramedics. He was then taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where he was pronounced dead. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 11:50 AM

