Dashcam video shows terrifying rescue as man saves two toddlers from busy Florida road

A man is being credited with saving two toddlers who wandered onto a busy Florida roadway Sunday in Brevard County, a dramatic moment that was caught on video.

John Brittingham was working in Cocoa Beach when he saw two small children run into traffic. Dashcam video shows Brittingham stopping his vehicle, getting out and running into the roadway as cars continued driving past and honking. He is seen lifting the toddlers into his arms and carrying them off the road to safety.

Brittingham later spoke with Orlando station WESH, describing the moments as terrifying.

"I was terrified. If anything would have happened to them, the rest of my life would have been ruined," Brittingham said.

He said one child was already in the middle of the road when he pulled over.

"So I immediately pulled over and I ran out 'cause one of them was already in the middle of the road, and I grabbed that one first and then the second I just picked up and got them off the road. It took like maybe six seconds," he said.

Brittingham said the adrenaline from the rescue left him physically and emotionally drained.

"My adrenaline spiked. I had a migraine when I finally got home. I was drained completely for the rest of the day," he said.

The toddlers' parents did not initially realize the children had left the house, WESH reported. Brittingham said he went door to door, yelling for help, but no one responded.

"They were about two to three years old or younger, and all they could do was point at things and say 'oh,'" he said.

Brittingham said he eventually noticed a back gate open and believes that is how the toddlers got out. He said he later found family members at the home.

"There was an elderly couple and a young girl, and they immediately went into, like, 'Oh my God, we're so sorry,'" Brittingham said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I'm just glad I could get them back to you. They were out in the road and your gate was open.'"

Brittingham said he did not call police, explaining that his main priority was reuniting the children with their family.

"My main concern was to reunite them, and by that time I was glad that they were with their parents," he said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed there were no reports or calls related to the incident.

Brittingham, who said he has five children and grandchildren, emphasized the importance of closely supervising young children to prevent similar situations.