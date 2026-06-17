Florida man vanishes while biking from Jacksonville to Florida Keys, deputies say

Investigators are turning to the public for help in locating an 18-year-old Florida man who disappeared while he was in the middle of a bicycle trip to the Keys.

According to information provided by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, family members said Jasper Frohock left his home in Jacksonville on a bicycle trip hundreds of miles to the south to the Florida Keys.

Jasper Frohock was reported missing on June 15, 2026, while biking from Jacksonville to the Florida Keys. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

On his journey, he was traveling several miles each day, and was then camping overnight in a tent, often staying in local parks.

However, Frohock was reported missing on Monday.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Frohock's last known location was in the 1900 block of Crestview Drive in Fort Pierce, but it's not known when that last sighting took place.

Frohock is described as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He is described as having red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Detective Corporal Alba at 772-462-7300, or email crimeinfo@stluciesheriff.com.

The sheriff's office said that if anyone sees Frohock and believes he is in immediate danger they should call 911.

No other information was released.