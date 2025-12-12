Florida man arrested after posting video of him cutting dead hog, eating it, police say

A Florida man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly filmed himself cutting open and biting into a dead hog at a popular photo spot, police said.

According to WPEC, the CBS News affiliate in West Palm Beach, 27-year-old Jonathan Houston was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and has pleaded not guilty in court.

According to police, Houston posted the video near the town's landmark near the Worth Avenue Clock Tower, where people take nice sunset, proposal and other sentimental photos.

A woman who witnessed the incident around 9:45 a.m. called police, who originally thought Houston was cutting a German Shepard on the sidewalk near South Ocean Boulevard, according to WPEC. Police later confirmed it was a hog.

Police say they then tracked down Houston's white Chevrolet van by his license plate number.

According to WPEC, Houston allegedly told police he makes videos of himself eating raw meat for social media. He emailed police the video near the Clock Tower.

After police checked his social media, they confirmed his Instagram had multiple videos of him cutting dead animals and eating raw organs.