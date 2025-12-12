Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida man arrested after posting video of him cutting dead hog, eating it, police say

By
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.
Read Full Bio
Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A Florida man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly filmed himself cutting open and biting into a dead hog at a popular photo spot, police said.

According to WPEC, the CBS News affiliate in West Palm Beach, 27-year-old Jonathan Houston was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and has pleaded not guilty in court. 

According to police, Houston posted the video near the town's landmark near the Worth Avenue Clock Tower, where people take nice sunset, proposal and other sentimental photos.

A woman who witnessed the incident around 9:45 a.m. called police, who originally thought Houston was cutting a German Shepard on the sidewalk near South Ocean Boulevard, according to WPEC. Police later confirmed it was a hog.

Police say they then tracked down Houston's white Chevrolet van by his license plate number.

According to WPEC, Houston allegedly told police he makes videos of himself eating raw meat for social media. He emailed police the video near the Clock Tower. 

After police checked his social media, they confirmed his Instagram had multiple videos of him cutting dead animals and eating raw organs.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue