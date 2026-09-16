Florida man crashes truck while applying deodorant. FHP clarifies it was a stick.

A Florida man was able to escape serious injuries after he crashed his pickup truck on a highway Monday morning, and investigators say it all happened because he was distracted while applying deodorant.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man from Auburndale, southwest of Orlando, was headed west on State Road 570 near milepost 14 when the crash occurred around 7 a.m.

A Florida man was in the process of applying deodorant when he got distracted and crashed his truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Florida Highway Patrol

According to FHP, the unidentified driver was traversing a curve in the highway and was simultaneously applying deodorant when he hit an anti-crash device on the highway and then landed on top of the concrete barrier wall in the middle of the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Due to the immense interest in the story, investigators were forced to clarify that the deodorant found at the scene of the crash was in stick form – not a spray.

A Florida man crashed his truck while he was applying deodorant, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Florida Highway Patrol

The FHP is reminding drivers to stay focused on the road when traveling on Florida's roads and highways.

It's unknown if the driver will be cited for the crash.