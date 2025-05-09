Florida man accused of trying to have teen "sex slave" killed before she could testify, sheriff says

A Treasure Coast man is accused of trying to have a teen girl, who he forced to sign a "sex slave contract" in 2021, killed before she could testify against him, according to the Indian County Sheriff's Office.

"This guy is an absolute animal," Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

According to the arrest warrant, 70-year-old Andrew Mustapick of Vero Beach reportedly made the girl sign a contract to be his sex slave two days a week, in exchange for him buying a car for her friend.

When the teen went to the authorities, Mustapick was arrested. Months later, he signed a plea deal and was scheduled to be sentenced in June, according to the sheriff's office

"His plan was to withdraw the plea deal," Flowers said. "And then if the victim is no longer here, he essentially gets sentenced to nothing."

Mustapick allegedly initially offered the girl $40,000 in exchange for not testifying against him, according to the warrant. Flowers said he then reportedly offered another $50,000 to have her killed if she decided to testify.

Flowers said the person who alerted them about the alleged murder-for-hire plot is a "hero" in this case

"So, in March we were notified of this," Flowers said. "Thank you to the person who came forward. We're not identifying them at this time. But we would not be here today if it weren't for that person that came forward and let us know about this."

Mustapick remains in jail on a $7,000 bond.