2 Miami men, 2 hunting dogs killed by apparent lightning strike in Central Florida, sheriff says

Authorities in Central Florida are investigating the deaths of two Miami men and two hunting dogs who were killed by an apparent lightning strike in Highlands County.

On Wednesday, Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a road on a grassy area in the southeast end of the county around 1:30 p.m. by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, who had been searching for two hunters who failed to return.

Their car was found nearby, and their bodies were discovered on the levee next to a canal.

Both hunters were from Miami

The victims were identified as Alexander Karl Getz, 38, and Peter James Stansky, 31, both of Miami, deputies said Thursday in a press release.

Investigators believe they were struck by lightning sometime after 8 p.m. Monday evening. The local Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause and time of death, authorities said.

"Our area gets more lightning than just about anywhere else in the country, especially in the summer," Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a statement. "If you can hear thunder, that means lightning is close enough to strike, even if the sky doesn't look too bad yet. It is essential to pay attention and plan ahead when storms approach."

Colorado man dies after lightning strike on Florida beach

In June, a 29-year-old man visiting Central Florida on his honeymoon died after being struck by lightning on New Smyrna Beach, officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety Director Tammy Malphurs told CBS affiliate WKMG that first responders performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition, but he died the following day.

Photos from the scene showed beachgoers and rescue personnel rushing to help after the strike. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Safety during a thunderstorm in Central Florida

Officials stressed the importance of safety during storms.

The safest place is indoors, but if caught outside, people should seek shelter in a solid building or a car with a hard roof. They warned against standing under trees, in open fields, or near bodies of water.

Authorities also advised that when indoors during a storm, residents should avoid windows, unplug corded electronics, and wait until after the storm passes to shower.