"Magic mushrooms," cocaine found after Florida woman found asleep in school parking lot, deputies say

A 32-year-old Florida Keys woman was arrested after deputies said they found her asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle in a school parking lot, with psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine in her possession.

Psilocybin mushrooms are more commonly known as "magic mushrooms."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Sugarloaf School parking lot at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Deputies said they found Justine Francisca Ortega asleep in the vehicle.

A search turned up a backpack containing a bag of mushrooms weighing 4.6 grams, according to the sheriff's office.

When Ortega was processed into jail, deputies said they found a small amount of cocaine in a baggie in her possession.

Ortega, of Key West, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.