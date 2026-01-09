Florida DUI suspect tries to escape into ocean after high-speed pursuit, sheriff's office says

A man who was accused of driving drunk and fled from deputies in the Florida Keys was pulled from the ocean after he fled on foot when the tires on his vehicle were destroyed by a spike strip during a high-speed chase on Thursday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that deputies were notified of a reckless driver, who has since been identified as 40-year-old Joshua Derek Guajardo, in a Chevrolet Tahoe just before 11 a.m. that was passing vehicles illegally near mile marker 65.

The sheriff's office said deputies tried to pull Guajardo over but he fled, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies also said that Guajardo continued to drive erratically and then nearly hit a patrol vehicle during the incident.

Spike strips destroy tires; suspect tries to escape into the ocean, MCSO says

To stop the pursuit, deputies deployed spike strips near mile marker 68 and mile marker 69. The Tahoe finally came to a stop near mile marker 70, and Guajardo fled on foot into the mangroves and water on the oceanside, the sheriff's office said.

In addition, the sheriff's office said Guajardo was seen with an object that may have been a fireamr when he fled on foot. Because of that, deputies said they needed to shut down U.S. 1 temporarily until the situation was deemed to be safe.

There was no weapon immediately found, the sheriff's office added.

Suspect charged with DUI, fleeing; other charges may be pending

The sheriff's office said that helicopters and boats provided by the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, as well as officers and troopers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office during this incident.

Guajardo was pulled from the water near U.S. 1 and was brought to jail. He's since been charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license. More charges may be pending, according to the sheriff's office.

An address for Guajardo wasn't immediately available.