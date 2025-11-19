Escaped Florida inmate caught hiding in pond after stealing e-bike and vehicle, sheriff's office says

A Florida inmate was captured over the weekend after escaping from his work detail, stealing an e-bike and a car, before being found hiding in a pond Sunday, officials announced.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Joseph Brown "was in a trusted position on kitchen work detail," when he used his role to escape jail.

Brown reportedly removed his green and white striped inmate uniform about 50 miles east of the jail kitchens. The sheriff's office launched an immediate search for Brown, calling in deputies, detectives, police K-9 units, drones and helicopters.

Brown was later seen on a doorbell camera stealing an e-bike from a home in Bushnell, Florida, about an hour west of Orlando. Then, Brown stole a vehicle and was seen driving on County Road 675, deputies said.

Bodycam footage showed the moment deputies spotted Brown on foot and ran into a pond, attempting to hide.

"Get out of the water," the deputy can be heard yelling as he called for backup.

In the bodycam, Brown can be seen with his hands behind his head, apologizing to deputies as he exited the water.

"I ain't on drugs or nothing," Brown told deputies after he was placed in handcuffs.

He said he just wanted to get in touch with his kid.

The sheriff's office said after Brown's escape, new security procedures will be implemented "to ensure another inmate will not have a similar opportunity" to escape.