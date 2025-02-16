Florida's immigration crackdown continues with sweeping bill signed into law

MIAMI — "Facing South Florida" devotes the entire half hour to the immigration bill that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed and the tumultuous events leading up to it.

This past week, for the third time in less than three weeks, the Florida Legislature held a special session to crack down on illegal immigration.

The bill the governor signed was a compromise between him and legislative leaders. But, DeSantis clearly did not get what he wanted.

"Facing South Florida" talks to Republican Representative Juan Carlos Porras, from Miami-Dade County, who is a close ally of House Speaker Danny Perez, and Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo, a Democrat who represents folks in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, about what they think the bill will accomplish, and where things go from here, including the likelihood that the existing rift between the governor and legislator will only widen when the regular session opens next month.

Guests: State Rep. Juan Carlos Porrras/R-Miami Dade County

State Sen. Jason Pizzo/D-Minority Leader