Florida Gov. DeSantis signs sweeping immigration bills

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law two far-reaching immigration enforcement bills on Thursday, paving the way for stricter penalties, new enforcement measures and the creation of a state immigration board designed to coordinate with federal officials.

The legislation aims to position Florida as a key player in helping former President Donald Trump identify and deport undocumented immigrants.

The bills, passed by the Florida House and Senate, include stiffer penalties for undocumented immigrants who commit crimes, tougher enforcement requirements for local officials and changes to the state's controversial migrant transport program.

Creation of a state immigration board

The State Board of Immigration Enforcement will be made up of the governor, agriculture commissioner, attorney general and state chief financial officer.

The board would coordinate immigration enforcement activities with federal officials and dole out $250 million in grants to local law-enforcement agencies to assist federal enforcement efforts. Decisions made by the board would have to be unanimous.

Death penalty for convicted criminals

One of the more controversial bills requires that undocumented immigrants convicted of first-degree murder or raping children face a mandatory death sentence in Florida.

House Democrats questioned the constitutionality of the death penalty requirement. Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell pointed to a House staff analysis that said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that mandatory death sentences are unconstitutional.

Rep. Sam Garrison, attorney whohelped sponsor the bill, acknowledged the issue would be litigated but said nothing in the bill "erodes the rights" of people in the criminal justice system

The bill also makes it a misdemeanor for undocumented immigrants over age 18 to "knowingly" enter Florida "after entering the U.S. by eluding or avoiding examination or inspection by immigration officers." The measure carries a nine-month jail sentence for first-time violators. Second-time offenders would face felony charges carrying a minimum sentence of a year and a day behind bars.

Changes to migrant transport program

Another bill makes significant changes to a 2023 law that created the "Unauthorized Alien Transport Program" within the state Division of Emergency Management. Lawmakers in 2023 steered $12 million to the agency, bolstering DeSantis' efforts to relocate undocumented immigrants to places such as Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Under the new plan, the state agency can only transport migrants out of the state if federal immigration officials "specifically request assistance," cover the costs of the travel and oversee the operations.

Tougher penalties and enforcement measures

Another measure requires sheriffs and county jail administrators to cooperate with federal immigration officials and participate in what is known as the 287(g) program and report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.

The bill would impose $5,000 fines and suspension from office for county or municipal officials who refuse to comply with immigration detainers issued by a federal agency.

It also increases penalties and requires pretrial detention for undocumented immigrants who commit forcible felonies, something already required for other serious violent crimes.

The measure also does away with in-state tuition for undocumented immigrant students.

The bills have the support of Governor Ron DeSantis, ending two weeks of tension between the governor and top Republican leadership.