Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida's Ian insured losses near $4.5 billion

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

Hurricane Ian victims struggling to clear up damage
Hurricane Ian victims struggling to clear up damage 01:00

TALLAHASSEE - With the number of claims steadily increasing, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have climbed to nearly $4.5 billion.

According to the state Office of Insurance Regulation, as of Tuesday, 471,783 claims have been filed from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall September 28 on the southwest coast and then crossed the state.

The estimated insured losses were $4,484,496,132. The claims and loss totals are expected to continue growing as residents and businesses assess the damage.

Tuesday's total included 337,128 claims involving residential property. Other types of claims included auto damage. The data showed that 22,745 claims had been closed with payments made, while 24,319 had been closed without payments.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 7:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.