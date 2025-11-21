Florida warns horse owners after rodeo horses in Texas, Oklahoma test positive for dangerous EHV-1

Florida officials are urging horse owners to tighten biosecurity after multiple horses that competed at recent rodeo events in Texas and Oklahoma tested positive for a potentially dangerous virus, though no related cases have been detected in Florida, the state said Thursday.

The Florida Department of Agriculture said Thursday that multiple horses that attended a World Pro Rodeo Association (WPRA) event in Waco, Texas, from Nov. 5-9, and the Barrel Futurities of America event in Guthrie, Oklahoma, from Nov. 17-18, showed signs of illness and tested positive for Equine Herpes Virus-Type 1 (EHV-1).

Officials said that so far, no cases of EHV-1 associated with this outbreak have been identified in Florida.

However, the Division of Animal Industry is continuing to recommend that horse owners and trainers enact strict biosecurity measures for horses that may have been stabled or associated with either of those events in Texas and Oklahoma.

"Biosecurity measures are vital in preventing the spread of EHV-1 and can effectively break the cycle of transmitting the virus," Florida officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Due to the outbreak, Florida horse owners that participated in equine events in those states are being encouraged to isolate their horses for 21 days.

No horse movement requirements or restrictions have been imposed by the state, but officials said that may not be the case elsewhere.

"Horse owners, trainers and veterinarians are advised to contact the state and venue of destination for any additional movement requirements prior to travel," officials said.

Florida equine events are also encouraged to implement enhanced biosecurity measures.

"We are asking all those in the equine community to practice prudent biosecurity on their farm and to report any suspected EHV-1 neurological cases," officials said.

What is Equine Herpes Virus-Type 1 (EHV-1)?

Equine Herpes Virus-Type 1 (EHV-1) can pose a serious threat to horses. It's transmitted when infected and uninfected horses come in direct contact (nose to nose) or indirectly through contaminated buckets, clothing and blankets.

The virus can also travel through the air for short distances.

It can also be transmitted through aborted fetuses, placental fluids or placentas from infected horses.

Officials said the incubation period can range from two to 10 days. Respiratory signs for EHV-1 can include a fever of 102 to 107 degrees lasting one to seven days, coughing, depression, inappetence (going off food) and nasal discharge.