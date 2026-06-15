Florida Highway Patrol car involved in multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Doral

Injuries were reported when several vehicles crashed on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade on Monday morning.

Few details have been released, but officials said the crash took place in the northbound lanes at northwest 74th Street in Doral.

Traffic was impacted in both directions on the Florida's Turnpike, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at least two patients were taken to a hospital with video showing a helicopter landing on the Turnpike to transport a victim from the scene.

It's unknown who was injured or how serious those injuries are.

No other information was released.