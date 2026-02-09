Driver slams into FHP cruiser during DUI stop on Dolphin Expressway, officials say

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) cruiser was hit by a vehicle during a DUI investigation on the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport early Monday morning, according to officials.

According to FHP, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Monday when a trooper was conducting the DUI investigation during a traffic stop on SR 836 (Dolphin Expressway) near Northwest 57th Avenue.

FHP said the driver of a vehicle failed to move over for the trooper and then slammed into the cruiser in the right shoulder.

As a result of the crash, both the trooper and civilian were hit with debris while standing in the shoulder.

The civilian was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and the trooper was not transported.

No other information was released.