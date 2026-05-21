Florida residents facing mounting frustration over health insurance companies denying prescription coverage

Thousands of Floridians who pay for health insurance are encountering significant obstacles when attempting to fill prescriptions, as health insurance companies increasingly deny coverage for medications recommended by their doctors.

For some, the struggle has become a way of life. Marilyn Bach-Nunez, a 71-year-old retired advocate in Sunrise, cares for her daughter, Joy, who has a rare genetic condition causing chronic pain. Bach-Nunez, who has COPD and rheumatoid arthritis, said she has had to fight her health insurance provider to cover necessary prescriptions not on the official list.

"It makes me angry inside, especially because I worked my whole life," Bach-Nunez said. She asserted, "The insurance companies are becoming our doctors, and they are not doctors".

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, which lobbies for the industry and patient access, recently claimed a staggering number of prescription denials. "70 percent of patients face rejection on their initial attempt," PhRMA said.

Health insurance companies dispute this. America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), the industry's trade group, countered in a statement that the research is misleading. AHIP alleged that "Brand drug makers bankrolled this misleading research to distract from the unaffordable prices they alone set and raise".

In Fort Lauderdale, cardiologist Dr. Tiffany DiPietro reports that a prescription she writes for a patient is rejected almost daily. "All insurance companies have a formulary, so they want you to try what's cheaper," she explained. "But the best medicines are newer, one company makes it, and they set the price".

The high cost means some patients in South Florida simply go without. Shirley Hanson, an 82-year-old home health aide, never picked up prescriptions to treat blisters on her arm. "I'm 82, and I'm still working. I can't afford my prescriptions," she said.

"In my humble opinion, they hope you give up," Dr. DiPietro said of the denial process, noting she can spend "one to two hours on the phone hoping to get through".

However, AHIP maintains that "Health plans approve the vast majority of claims and connect patients with care that's effective, safe and as affordable as possible".

Marilyn Bach-Nunez refused to give up. After two appeals and two and a half months, she is now paying $12.65 for her COPD medication, which has a shelf price of $765. She said that "within three or four days with this medicine, I wasn't getting out of breath".

What to do if your insurer denies coverage: