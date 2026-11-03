Byron Donalds wins Florida governor's race, set to become first Black Republican governor in U.S. history

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has defeated Democrat David Jolly in Florida's gubernatorial election, and is set to become the first Black governor in the state's history, CBS News projects.

Donalds' victory marks another major win for Republicans in Florida, extending the party's control of the governor's office after eight years under Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was barred from seeking a third consecutive term.

The victory also carries national significance. Donalds would become the first Black Republican elected governor in U.S. history. Only three Black governors have previously been elected nationwide, all Democrats.

Donalds, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has represented Florida's 19th Congressional District, which includes Naples, Fort Myers and surrounding Southwest Florida communities, since 2021. Before entering Congress, he served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2016 to 2020.

A prominent conservative and member of the House Freedom Caucus, Donalds received Mr. Trump's endorsement and campaigned on continuing many of the policies implemented under DeSantis.

Throughout the campaign, Donalds emphasized affordability, property taxes, homeowners insurance and education. He supported eliminating property taxes on homesteaded properties and expanding school choice while advocating for policies intended to reduce insurance costs.

Donalds also sought to broaden Republican support among Black voters, making campaign stops across South Florida and setting a goal of winning more than 20% of the state's Black vote. During an October interview with CBS News, he said his campaign was focused on convincing voters that he was the best candidate to lead Florida, rather than emphasizing his race.

Jolly, a former Republican congressman who switched parties and ran as a Democrat, campaigned on addressing Florida's affordability crisis and bringing political change to Tallahassee. His proposals included major changes to the state's property insurance system and restrictions on new data centers.

Donalds will succeed DeSantis as Florida's governor in January 2027.