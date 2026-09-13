Jolly on Florida governor run, Hope Florida scandal, and why he opposes data centers

We are just 51 days away from Election Day, and races up and down the ballot are officially heating up. One of the most critical matchups determining our state's future is the race for Florida Governor.

While CBS News Miami has hosted Republican nominee Byron Donalds on the show a few times, this morning, Jim DeFede sat down for an exclusive interview with the Democratic nominee, David Jolly.

A former Republican Congressman turned Democrat, Jolly is running as a moderate voice who argues it is time for a change after decades of Republican rule in Tallahassee.

We covered a wide range of topics, starting with the explosive Hope Florida scandal, where a grand jury found the DeSantis administration misappropriated $10 million from a Medicaid settlement intended for needy children.

When asked if he would reopen the probe if elected, Jolly emphasized the need for a fresh investigation and pointed to the upcoming Attorney General race:

"Yeah, I think we should reopen the investigation. But first, I hope we elect Jose Javier Rodriguez as our attorney general. And then as governor, I won't have to do it, because I'm sure he will. But what we know is additional evidence gathering would benefit the case and benefit Florida's voters. I mean, the lack of cooperation that comes through in the grand jury report shows that there's more to be had. And understand, when all of the subjects of the investigation are the ones capable of covering it up, it's clear that this was not an impartial way to get to fact-finding."

We also dove into the debate surrounding Florida's infrastructure. Jolly took a remarkably hard line when asked about the development of data centers in the state:

"We don't need data centers in the state of Florida at all at all, at all. I'll issue an immediate moratorium on day one and let them sue us if they want to. But here's why. First, we know the environmental impact. Sure, it's improving, but the environmental impact, the destabilization of communities, the devaluation of real estate. There are still public health concerns, and there is not the long term economic impact from data centers."

From uncovering Tallahassee corruption to aggressive new policy freezes, this is an interview you cannot afford to miss as you prepare to cast your ballot.