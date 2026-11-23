A special primary election is set for Jan. 26 to replace Lieutenant Governor-elect Bryan Avila in the state Senate, with the special general election to be held April 6, after the 2027 legislative session is underway.

Gov. Ron DeSantis set the dates for the District 39 contest on Thursday, two days after the ACLU of Florida filed a lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to compel the governor to call the election for the seat.

The seat has been vacant since Aug. 25, when Avila resigned to run as Governor-elect Byron Donalds' running mate.

FILE - Florida Republican State Sen. Bryan Avila arrives ahead of his running mate Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) during a campaign event at the Floridian restaurant on Oct. 21, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Qualifying runs from noon, Nov. 30, to noon, Dec. 1.

Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, and Rep. David Borrero, R-Hialeah, have already announced their intention to run and opened campaign accounts.

The partisan makeup of the Senate is currently 25 Republicans, 13 Democrats and one independent.

District 39 had more than 105,000 registered Republicans and nearly 52,000 registered Democrats for the Nov. 3 election.