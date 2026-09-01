2 Hialeah House Republicans announce bids for Bryan Avila's vacant Florida Senate seat amid lieutenant governor run

The departure of Bryan Avila from the state Senate to become U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds' running mate on the GOP gubernatorial ticket is attracting interest from House Republicans.

Reps. Alex Rizo and David Borrero have announced their intention to run for the seat when a special election is called.

The two have much in common. Both were born in New York, now live in Hialeah, and were elected to the House in 2020. They also didn't attract any opponents this year and have already been reelected to their House seats for the 2026-2028 term.

Avila resigned his seat shortly before Donalds tapped him to be his lieutenant governor candidate Aug. 25. Gov. Ron DeSantis must call a special election to replace him in the Senate, but Borrero and Rizo aren't waiting for that official notice to jump into the race.

Rizo, 58, announced his intention to run for Avila's former District 39 seat on Tuesday, one day after Borrero said he'd campaign for the seat.

Rizo moved to Florida as a child and graduated from Hialeah High School. He is a former teacher and administrator in Miami-Dade Public Schools, and now owns a consulting firm, Rizo and Sons Consultants.

"I am running for the Florida Senate because this community has always been my home. I know the people, families, and small businesses that make it an example of the American dream," Rizo said in a released statement. "I have worked closely with Governor DeSantis through the years, and now I am ready to continue fighting in the Senate for the conservative values and common-sense policies. at have made the 'Free State of Florida' the very best in America."

He also has an ownership stake in two companies providing support services to schools, the Florida Educational Leadership Council and Beyond the Bell Learning Centers. Rizo also receives income from a third company, South Florida Afterschool Allstars, according to his financial disclosure form.

Rizo also served as chairman of the Miami-Dade County Republican Party from 2022 to 2024.

Borrero, 37, is an attorney who grew up in New York and moved to Florida in 2004, earning bachelor's and master's degrees at Florida International University before getting a law degree from St. Thomas University.

Both Borrero's House District 111 seat and Rizo's House District 112 seat in the state House make up part of Avila's Senate seat, and both lean heavily Republican. President Donald Trump won Avila's district over former Vice President Kamala Harris 69-31 percent in 2024.