Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds expected to name running mate at Miami event

Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds is making what he calls a "major announcement" at an event at the Freedom Tower in Miami on Tuesday morning, and CBS News Miami can confirm that he will announce his running mate at that time.

CBS News Miami has not been able to confirm his pick, but there is some speculation around two South Florida lawmakers who are in the running.

The first is state Sen. Bryan Avila, who is a veteran with the Florida Army National Guard. He has represented Cuban-majority Miami communities in both the Florida House and Florida Senate.

He called himself the most conservative member of the Florida Legislature in 2024.

There's also Republican state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida and gubernatorial candidate, during a primary election night event in Orlando, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images

She is also Cuban American and represents parts of South Florida. She calls herself an independent voice advocating for small business and tax cuts in the state Legislature.

For Donalds, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, building a strong base of support in Miami is a key part of his path to the governor's mansion.

Florida state Sen. Bryan Avila

But as the Miami Herald reports, President Trump's waning popularity amid aggressive immigration crackdowns and worsening affordability concerns could signal trouble in South Florida.

Donalds spoke on CNN about affordability on Monday.

Florida state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez

"I think, first of all, when you're the party that's in power it's just a tougher cycle. That's just normal," he said. "I think, number two, yes, people are looking at prices and their pocketbooks. Which is why in my campaign for governor we are addressing housing costs for the people of our state, insurance costs for the people in our state, and also making sure that our young kids are prepared to take on the economy in their future."

Donalds is expected to make his announcement in Miami at 10 a.m. Tuesday.