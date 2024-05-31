Florida GOP rallies around Donald Trump

MIAMI – CBS News Miami's Austin Carter takes a look at what Florida lawmakers are saying and tweeting in the unfolding national saga of former President Donald Trump's conviction.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz doubled down on his support for Trump after the verdict. "The verdict is the corrupt result of a corrupt trial, a corrupt judge, and a corrupt DA," Gaetz tweeted. "We will stand with President Trump more than ever to save the country."

South Florida Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart wrote: "The case against former President Trump is an obvious and blatant travesty of justice and a political witch hunt."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been raising money for Trump's presidential campaign after unsuccessfully seeking the Republican nomination himself, claimed the case was a politically-motivated "effort to 'get' Donald Trump."

In a statement, DeSantis described the charges against Trump as "alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago."

But Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat who represents parts of Miami-Dade and Broward County, said the verdict shows "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW, including the four-time indicted, twice impeached, and now convicted felon, President. Trump."

"There was no witch hunt," she tweeted, "just the impartial application of the law."

