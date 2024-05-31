Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Florida GOP rallies around Donald Trump

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

Florida GOP rallies around Donald Trump
Florida GOP rallies around Donald Trump 02:19

MIAMI – CBS News Miami's Austin Carter takes a look at what Florida lawmakers are saying and tweeting in the unfolding national saga of former President Donald Trump's conviction.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz doubled down on his support for Trump after the verdict. "The verdict is the corrupt result of a corrupt trial, a corrupt judge, and a corrupt DA," Gaetz tweeted. "We will stand with President Trump more than ever to save the country."

South Florida Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart wrote: "The case against former President Trump is an obvious and blatant travesty of justice and a political witch hunt."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been raising money for Trump's presidential campaign after unsuccessfully seeking the Republican nomination himself, claimed the case was a politically-motivated "effort to 'get' Donald Trump."

In a statement, DeSantis described the charges against Trump as "alleged misdemeanor business records violations from nearly a decade ago."

But Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat who represents parts of Miami-Dade and Broward County, said the verdict shows "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW, including the four-time indicted, twice impeached, and now convicted felon, President. Trump."

"There was no witch hunt," she tweeted, "just the impartial application of the law."  

See more of the political reaction in the video above.

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 9:17 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.