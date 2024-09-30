Florida gas prices up 7 cents from week ago

Gasoline prices rose in Florida during the past week, with the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded at $3.17 on Monday.

That was up 7 cents from a week earlier but 17 cents lower than a month ago.

The national average price Monday was $3.22 a gallon.

"Hurricane Helene will likely impact gasoline demand, but not supply," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. "The storm is missing the Gulf's oil production and refining centers as it lumbers through the Southeast. But power outages, structural damage, and road flooding will hinder people from fueling up for a few days. So any impact on the national average will probably be fleeting."

The lowest average prices Monday were in the Panhandle, including $2.87 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, $2.91 in the Panama City area and $2.92 in the Pensacola area.

The highest average was $3.33 a gallon in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area.

In Miami, the average price was $3.16 and Broward $3.19.

Diesel prices are significantly higher at $3.42 in the state, compared with $4.51 one year ago.

U.S. crude oil on Friday posted a weekly loss. The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell about 5% to $68.18, while global benchmark Brent has pulled back nearly 4% to $71.98.

The highest price in Florida for unleaded gas was $4.89 per gallon on June 13, 2022 with diesel $5.72.