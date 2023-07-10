Florida gas prices up 20 cents in last week

MIAMI - Florida drivers saw gas prices jump 20 cents last week.

The increase snapped a 22-day streak of declines, that sent the state average to $3.26 per gallon - the lowest daily average price since March.

According to AAA, the state average was $3.46 a gallon on Monday. That's what drivers paid four weeks ago.

In Miami, the average price was $3.45 a gallon, in Fort Lauderdale it was $3.48.

"Last week's jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday," said AAA Mark Jenkins. "Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon."

On Independence Day, Florida gas prices averaged $3.26 per gallon. That was $1.28 per gallon less than last year's holiday. Regardless, it was the 2nd-most expensive Independence Day at the pump in a decade.

Monday's state average remains well below this year's high of $3.72 per gallon.

The most expensive markets for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Homosassa Springs. The cheapest places are in the panhandle, including Pensacola and Panama City.