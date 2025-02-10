Florida gas prices take a dip but still more than a week ago. Here's what you'll pay.

TALLAHASSEE - There's good news and bad news for drivers in Florida when it comes to gas prices.

First the good news, after prices rose a startling 17 cents last week, they dropped by more than 5 cents through the weekend.

That's the bad news, gas prices are up about a dime from the week before.

As of Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $3.16 a gallon, up from $3.06 a week earlier, according to AAA. That's 2 cents more than last month, and a penny more than this time last year.

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.15 a gallon, compared to $3.06 a week ago. Gassing up in Broward costs a little more. The average was $3.16 on Monday, compared to $3.03 a week ago.

The national average price Monday was $3.14 a gallon.

Pump pricing affected by oil prices

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said prices continue to follow the same pattern of rising and falling within about the same range every week or two.

"Oil prices showed some weakness this past week, but not to a degree that would signal any significant relief at the pump," Jenkins said.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area is the most expensive place for gas in the state, the cheapest prices are in the panhandle, according to AAA.