Florida gas prices surged 15 cents last week

MIAMI - Florida gas prices took a big jump last week.

Prices, on average, increased 15 cents per gallon. The state average reached $3.41 per gallon on Sunday. That's a new 2023 high and the highest daily average price since November 24th.

The price at the pump was dragged higher by a second consecutive week of rising oil prices, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

"During the past two weeks, oil prices have made strong gains on the belief that fuel demand will ramp-up as China reopens its economy," said AAA's Mark Jenkins.

China is the largest oil importer in the world, and since oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand have a direct affect on local prices.

"Retail prices appear to have mostly adjusted to the recent oil price gains. Where gas prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week," Jenkins said.

Sunday's state average is 18 cents per gallon less than this time last year. It remains $1.48 per gallon less than the all-time high of $4.89 per gallon - set back in June 2022.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets for unleaded regular - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.61), Miami ($3.47), Fort Lauderdale ($3.47)

Least expensive metro markets for unleaded regular - Panama City ($3.22), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.27)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Tuesday's Avg. Price - $3.30 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $51 (15 gallons)

2023 High - $3.41 per gallon (1/22/2023)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)