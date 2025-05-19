Florida gas prices drop ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Here's how much you'll pay at the pump.

Florida gas prices are trending downward just as millions prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA reported Monday.

A record-breaking 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel at least 50 miles, with 2.3 million planning to drive, according to AAA's annual holiday travel forecast. Despite the seasonal spike in demand, prices at the pump are easing.

"Even with more drivers on the road, prices should remain well below last year's holiday rates," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Still, some fluctuation is possible in the coming days."

Gas prices across Florida jumped by 20 cents last week, peaking at $3.12 per gallon, before retreating by 7 cents through the weekend. As of Sunday, the statewide average sat at $3.05 — 46 cents lower than it was on Memorial Day 2024.

AAA attributes the decline to global oil market shifts. U.S. crude is now trading around $62 per barrel, down from $78 a year ago, amid concerns that supply may soon outpace demand. Analysts also point to a potential economic slowdown, with OPEC+ expected to ramp up production later this year.

Gas prices across Florida

Florida's most expensive metro areas for gas include West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.22), Naples ($3.14), and Ocala ($3.13).

The cheapest markets are Panama City ($2.79), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.80), and Pensacola ($2.86).

Tips for saving at the pump

AAA encourages drivers to combine errands, drive conservatively, remove excess vehicle weight, shop around using the AAA mobile app, and consider paying with cash to avoid credit card surcharges.

AAA members can also save by enrolling in gas rewards programs, such as Shell's Fuel Rewards or discounts at Love's Travel Stops.

Travelers can find updated gas prices and plan routes using AAA's tools at GasPrices.AAA.com.