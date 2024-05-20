Florida gas prices hold steady ahead of Memorial Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE - Florida drivers may get a break at the pump over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The AAA auto club said gas prices across the state increased 6 cents early last week, but those gains were quickly erased by the weekend. Sunday's state average of $3.45 per gallon is the same as a week ago.

"Pump prices are drifting lower as a record-setting 2.5 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend," said AAA's Mark Jenkins "However, ongoing geopolitical tensions could prevent pump prices from falling below year-ago levels, during the holiday weekend."

Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon on Memorial Day 2023. This year, nearly 2.3 million Floridians are forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend. That's a new all-time record and nearly 106,000 more Floridians on the road than last year.

The most expensive places in the state to fill up are Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Gainesville. The cheapest areas are in the panhandle.