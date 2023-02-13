Florida gas prices head lower for second week

MIAMI - For a second consecutive week, Florida gas prices have dipped, now down 19 cents in the last two weeks. During the past week, the state average dropped 10 cents.

On Sunday, drivers were paying an average price of $3.40 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price in a little more than three weeks (January 19th).

On Monday, the average was $3.48 in Miami-Dade and Broward

But don't get used to the idea of falling prices at the pump.

"The downward trend at the pump may not last much longer," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Crude oil and gasoline futures prices jumped 9% last week, almost completely erasing the losses that led to the 2-week drop at the pump. This could cause falling pump prices to plateau, or possibly inch higher in the coming weeks."

Oil prices rebounded last week on news that Russia plans to cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, and OPEC has announced no plans to offset the loss. On Friday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $79.72 per barrel. That's the highest price in two weeks.



Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Naples ($3.52), Miami-Fort Lauderdale ($3.48)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Panama City ($3.21), Pensacola ($3.26)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.39 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $51 (15 gallons)

2023 High - $3.58 per gallon (1/26/2023)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)