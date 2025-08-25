Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida gas prices drop 15 cents ahead of Labor Day Weekend, AAA says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

Florida gas prices dip ahead of Labor Day weekend
Florida gas prices dip ahead of Labor Day weekend 00:21

Average gasoline prices in Florida dropped 15 cents a gallon over the past week, while demand is expected to increase for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the AAA auto club, said there's no guarantee the price decline will hold through the holiday.

"For almost a year, Florida gas prices have followed a pattern of declining for about 10 days, then rebounding 10 to 20 cents," Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

"While that could happen this week, pump prices should remain lower than last year's Labor Day levels."

Comparison to last year

Last year, Florida averaged $3.30 a gallon heading into the end-of-summer holiday.

Florida motorists on Monday paid an average of $2.92 for regular unleaded gas, down from $3.07 a week earlier, according to AAA.

Average prices have gone up and down in recent months, ranging roughly from $2.92 to $3.15.

The national average price on Monday was $3.16 a gallon, up 2 cents from a week earlier.

Holiday travel outlook

AAA said Orlando is expected to be among the top U.S. destinations for travelers during the holiday weekend.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue