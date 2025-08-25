Florida gas prices drop 15 cents ahead of Labor Day Weekend, AAA says

Average gasoline prices in Florida dropped 15 cents a gallon over the past week, while demand is expected to increase for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the AAA auto club, said there's no guarantee the price decline will hold through the holiday.

"For almost a year, Florida gas prices have followed a pattern of declining for about 10 days, then rebounding 10 to 20 cents," Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

"While that could happen this week, pump prices should remain lower than last year's Labor Day levels."

Comparison to last year

Last year, Florida averaged $3.30 a gallon heading into the end-of-summer holiday.

Florida motorists on Monday paid an average of $2.92 for regular unleaded gas, down from $3.07 a week earlier, according to AAA.

Average prices have gone up and down in recent months, ranging roughly from $2.92 to $3.15.

The national average price on Monday was $3.16 a gallon, up 2 cents from a week earlier.

Holiday travel outlook

AAA said Orlando is expected to be among the top U.S. destinations for travelers during the holiday weekend.