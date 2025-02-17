Florida gas prices down by more than a dime. Here's what you'll pay at the pump.

TALLAHASSEE - There's good news for drivers in Florida when it comes to gas prices.

Florida gas prices declined 14 cents last week, according to AAA. Monday's state average was $3.02 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since December, and once cent less than the previous 2025 low set in early January.

"Oil prices are trading on the lower end of the range they've been in for the past few months," Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, said. "This has enabled gas prices to also slip to the lower end of the range they've recently been priced at."

However, he pointed out that gas prices in the state have been erratic and it wouldn't be a surprise to see an uptick this week.

The national average price on Monday was $3.16 a gallon.

Pump prices in South Florida

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.04 a gallon on Monday, compared to $3.15 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.35 a gallon.

Gassing up in Broward costs a little less. The average was $3.03 on Monday, compared to $3.16 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.38 a gallon

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area and Naples are the most expensive places for gas in the state, the cheapest prices are in the panhandle, according to AAA.