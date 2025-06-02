Florida gas edge higher, but not by much. Here's how much you'll pay at the pump.

Florida gas prices slightly higher than last week, AAA says

Florida gas prices slightly higher than last week, AAA says

Florida gas prices slightly higher than last week, AAA says

With the busy Memorial Day weekend in the rearview window, Florida gas prices trended slightly higher last week.

As of Monday, the state average price was $3.08 a gallon, that's up two cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

"Oil prices have remained stable for the past two weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "This should enable Florida gas prices to remain within the same 20-cent range they've cycled in for the better part of the past year."

In Miami-Dade on Monday, the average was $3.02 per gallon, about the same as last week. In Broward, drivers were paying $3.09 a gallon, up a penny from last week.

Gas prices across Florida

Florida's most expensive metro areas for gas include West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Naples ($3.17), and Sebring ($3.16).

The cheapest markets are Panama City ($2.76), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), and Pensacola ($2.83).

Tips for saving at the pump

AAA encourages drivers to combine errands, drive conservatively, remove excess vehicle weight, shop around using the AAA mobile app, and consider paying with cash to avoid credit card surcharges.

AAA members can also save by enrolling in gas rewards programs, such as Shell's Fuel Rewards or discounts at Love's Travel Stops.

Travelers can find updated gas prices and plan routes using AAA's tools at GasPrices.AAA.com.