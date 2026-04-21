Florida schools required to teach about Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's regime next year

Florida middle and high school students will be required to learn about alleged human rights abuses and drug trafficking under former Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro as part of a "History of Communism" class.

In an April 17 memo to school district superintendents, Paul Burns, senior chancellor of public schools for the Florida Department of Education, said the classes would be updated to include "the autocratic rule and subsequent fall" of the Maduro regime in Venezuela for the 2026-2027 school year.

"The recent developments in Venezuela offer an opportunity to broaden classroom discussion and explore how different systems of government affect citizens and societies," Burns wrote.

Florida to add Maduro-era abuses, drug trafficking to history curriculum

The memo described some topics included in the new benchmarks: human rights abuses by the Maduro regime; ties between the Cartel de los Soles, an alleged drug trafficking group, and the Iranian government; and the history of international sanctions and legal actions against Venezuela.

"These benchmarks allow students to see history not as static facts but as something unfolding with real consequences today; an authentic opportunity, challenging them to engage as active participants in the protection of American liberty," Burns wrote.

The Florida Board of Education approved adding Maduro to the state social studies standards in February.

"This is real time information and I'm glad we're not waiting," said Board member Layla Collins at the time.

Maduro became president in 2013, succeeding Hugo Chavez, and ruled Venezuela by decree granted through the ruling party since 2015. His administration was accused by the United Nations and Human Rights Watch of extrajudicial killings, charges which he has denied.

Chavez was a military officer who attempted an unsuccessful coup in 1992. He was later pardoned and won election for president as a socialist in 1999. He suppressed press outlets who didn't favor his regime, jailed opponents and changed election laws to favor his party.

On Jan. 3, the U.S. military conducted a pre-dawn strike in Venezuela that captured and flew Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to stand trial on federal charges, which involve narco-terrorism, trafficking and money laundering.

The Maduros entered not guilty pleas two days later.

"History of Communism" law expands lessons on global regimes

History of communism became required instruction in 2024 after the Legislature passed a measure (SB 1264) which was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has pushed for several anti-communist initiatives in his tenure as governor.

In 2022, he signed House Bill 395, which established Nov. 7 Victims of Communism Day. On that day, public schools across the state must give at least 45 minutes of instruction on topics like Maduro; Vladimir Lenin and the Russian Revolution; Joseph Stalin and the Soviet System; Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution; Fidel Castro and the Cuban revolution; or Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge.

The 2024 law expanded that requirement, and in November 2025, the DOE approved the "History of Communism" standards.

"These standards are designed to enrich students' understanding of world history and help them engage thoughtfully with the complex political and social forces that have shaped our world and continue to do so today," Burns wrote in his memo.