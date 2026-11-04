Florida District 26 candidate says questions remain after "data entry error" caused incorrect vote total to appear

The race for Florida's 26th Congressional District remains tight and hasn't been called.

The Democratic candidate against longtime Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart believed she won the race after seeing results pop up early on, only to see those totals change.

And the confusion is likely attributed to a data entry error, according to the Associated Press.

Diaz-Balart has said he was confident he would prevail and claim victory. He said the race is over and he should be declared the winner in the race for Florida's 26th Congressional District.

But his opponent, Nicole Locklin, has announced on social media that she won after some news media outlets showed she was ahead.

CBS News Miami was there when she brought her questions to Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

"There is a 3,000 number vote that was reported (Tuesday night) at around 11:16 p.m. that were removed, and we don't have an explanation as to what that was," Locklin said. "And we were also told there's 1,800 outstanding votes in Broward County and that all the precincts weren't 100 percent reported."

CBS News Miami spoke with Scott, and he said he's being transparent with the tabulation.

"So, I welcome the scrutiny," he said. "I think we did everything correctly. And I'm prepared to present the evidence."

After the meeting, Locklin said they're still trying to figure out what happened.

"We need to talk to Miami-Dade," she said."

The Associated Press released a statement to CBS News Miami about the issue.

"A data entry error caused an incorrect vote total to briefly appear for Nicole Locklin in Florida's 26th Congressional District race," the AP said in the statement. "We quickly identified and corrected the total. The AP has not declared a winner in the race."

CBS News Miami spoke with Locklin after receiving the statement from the AP, and she said she wants a further explanation into what happened.