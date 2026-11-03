Democrat Pia Dandiya wins Florida's newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District race

Democrat Pia Dandiya has won the race for Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar in one of South Florida's most closely watched congressional contests, CBS News projects.

Dandiya's victory marks a Democratic win in a newly redrawn district as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' congressional redistricting effort ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The sprawling district stretches from Palm Beach County through parts of Broward and Hendry counties, across the Everglades and west to Marco Island in Collier County.

Dandiya, a former teacher and high school principal in Harlem, previously served as a White House Fellow and worked at Apple. Born and raised in Palm Beach County to Indian immigrant parents, she made education, affordability and economic opportunity central issues in her campaign.

Her opponent, Askar, is a Naples businessman and Marine Corps veteran who built a career in restaurant franchising. He campaigned as a supporter of President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

The race attracted attention after Florida lawmakers approved a new congressional map in May 2026, significantly reshaping District 22 and creating an open-seat contest. The new boundaries brought together communities previously represented by different members of Congress.

Dandiya secured the Democratic nomination in August, defeating attorney Kaysia Earley, while Askar emerged from a crowded Republican primary that included several well-funded candidates.

Dandiya will represent the newly configured district in the U.S. House of Representatives when the new Congress convenes in January.