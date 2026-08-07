Florida's new District 22 draws millions in spending as crowded Republican primary takes shape

Florida's newly drawn Congressional District 22 is pulling in millions of dollars and a crowded field of candidates ahead of what looks like a wide-open race.

The district is a product of a map drawn by Governor Ron DeSantis. It stretches south from Palm Beach County into northern Broward, then runs all the way across the state to Marco Island. It was designed to favor Republicans and has attracted wealthy candidates willing to spend heavily to win the seat.

On the Republican side, two candidates are leading the way: Michael Carbonara, an entrepreneur in financial technology, and Belinda Keiser, vice chancellor of Keiser University. Both are running as staunch Trump Republicans.

Carbonara has been campaigning for more than a year. His central line of attack is Keiser's past as a Democrat.

"Belinda Keiser has been a Democrat; she ran as a Democrat; she donated to Hillary Clinton when she ran against President Trump," Carbonara says.

Keiser acknowledges her Democratic past but says it's behind her.

"Looking at some of the presidents I admired the most, presidents Trump, President Reagan, at one time in their life, they were Democrats," Keiser says. "But we're talking about Belinda Keiser, and this was a very important decision for me, for which I've never looked back."

Naples businessman Casey Askar is also in the race, along with David Burck, Richard Evans, Terri Hasdorf and Michael Thompson. None of the Republican candidates has been endorsed by President Trump.

Carbonara, Keiser and Askar have each invested millions of their own money in their campaigns.

On the Democratic side, two candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination. Pia Dandiya, a former educator, has the financial backing for a serious general election run.

Her primary opponent, Parkland attorney Kaysia Earley, has less money but is counting on years of community visibility. "I am not only a career attorney, but I'm also a community servant," Earley says.

The Sun Sentinel has endorsed Dandiya and Keiser.

All four candidates interviewed by CBS News Miami named the same top issue: the rising cost of living.

"The major concern is, how is this economy going to sustain us, and what do we do next?" asks Earley.

Keiser is calling for a gas tax holiday. Carbonara is focusing on housing, including legislation to prevent private equity firms from buying up single-family homes. Dandiya has outlined a day-one economic plan she says would benefit the entire country. "We have to put an end to tariffs," Dandiya says. "We know they have trickled down to everyday people in my district and across the entire country."

Primary voters will decide which candidates advance to the general election.