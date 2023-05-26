Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida disaster preparedness sales tax holiday for 2023 begins this weekend

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Florida disaster preparedness sales tax holiday for 2023 begins this weekend
Florida disaster preparedness sales tax holiday for 2023 begins this weekend 01:39

MIAMI -- With the official start of the 2023 hurricane season only days away, the state has launched its annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday.

The event begins Friday, May 27 and runs through June 9, continuing on Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

State lawmakers approved the program to encourage Floridians to safeguard their homes and property by purchasing essential disaster supplies. 

  • Residents can purchase a wide range of eligible products without paying sales tax. The items include, but are not limited to:
  • Flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less
  • Reusable ice costing $20 or less
  • Radios costing $50 or less
  • Tarps and ground anchors or tie-down kits costing $100 or less
  • Coolers and portable power banks costing $60 or less
  • Batteries and fuel tanks costing $50 or less
  • Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors costing $70 or less
  • Generators costing $3,000 or less

The holiday also includes several items related to the safe evacuation of household pets. 

Common household products that may be helpful with disaster cleanup are also included.

For example, laundry detergent, toilet paper and paper towels, soap, sunscreen, and various household cleaning products, with a sales price of $30 or less. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 11:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.