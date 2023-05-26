Florida disaster preparedness sales tax holiday for 2023 begins this weekend

MIAMI -- With the official start of the 2023 hurricane season only days away, the state has launched its annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday.

The event begins Friday, May 27 and runs through June 9, continuing on Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

State lawmakers approved the program to encourage Floridians to safeguard their homes and property by purchasing essential disaster supplies.

Residents can purchase a wide range of eligible products without paying sales tax. The items include, but are not limited to:

Flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less

Reusable ice costing $20 or less

Radios costing $50 or less

Tarps and ground anchors or tie-down kits costing $100 or less

Coolers and portable power banks costing $60 or less

Batteries and fuel tanks costing $50 or less

Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors costing $70 or less

Generators costing $3,000 or less

The holiday also includes several items related to the safe evacuation of household pets.

Common household products that may be helpful with disaster cleanup are also included.

For example, laundry detergent, toilet paper and paper towels, soap, sunscreen, and various household cleaning products, with a sales price of $30 or less.