Florida deputy's body cam video shows rescue of man thrown from fiery vehicle after I-95 wreck

A dramatic video released by a Florida sheriff's office shows the moment when a deputy raced to save a man's life who was thrown from his vehicle during a fiery crash on Interstate 95.

A deputy with the St. johns County Sheriff's Office is seen saving a man who was thrown from his vehicle during a fiery wreck on March 1. St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to reports of the multi-vehicle crash on Sunday north of St. Augustine, and a vehicle was seen engulfed in flames when deputies arrived at the scene.

"There was an overturned vehicle near the woodline that was fully engulfed in flames, and the driver had been ejected," Sgt. John Floyd said.

In the video you can hear him screaming for help as deputies raced to find him.

"I saw that I had an access point where I could go into the woods and grab him," Floyd continued. "That's when I made the decision to run in and grab him, and he was yelling for us to help him."

Floyd and his team were able to pull the driver to safety as the flames continued to grow larger, and he is crediting his team for communicating calmly and clearly in order to rescue the victim.