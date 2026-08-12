Florida deputy kidnaps ex in front of her kids, kills her and himself, detectives say: "Very horrific"

A Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in front of her children this week, and then killing her and himself in an apparent murder-suicide, detectives say.

According to information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an assault and kidnapping in the Phyllis Lane area of Hudson, which is north of Tampa, about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said that the victim, who has not been identified, had taken her two young children to the beach. When they returned, they said the suspect, who has since been identified as Pinellas County deputy Troy Savetz, was standing in the yard.

Officials said he and the victim started to argue about a television and some of his belongings, and the victim tried to call 911.

"At some point, Troy takes the phone out of her hand so she is unable to call 911," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference. "The victim then tells her children to go inside and call 911, which they do."

And that child, detectives said, identified the suspect as Savetz and as a sheriff's deputy.

Deputies rushed to the scene to investigate, and found her vehicle and personal belongings but neither she nor Savetz was anywhere to be found.

During the investigation deputies said it was learned that the suspect had rented a vehicle, and that's when Florida Highway Patrol was notified of the ongoing situation.

In addition, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, K-9 units, drones and other aviation units began to assist.

The vehicle was eventually located, and two people were found dead inside. They have since been identified as Savetz and the victim, deputies said.

It's unknown when the victim was killed and when Savetz took his own life.

At a news conference on Monday, Nocco praised how calm and brave the children, who were 9 and 12 years old, were despite being in the situation they were in at the time.

"We listened to the 911 tape. And we know that your mother said to go inside to save your lives and to call 911. You did exactly what your mom asked you to do," Nocco said. "So, know this – your mom is looking down from heaven and she's so proud of you two. Because she did exactly what any parent would have wanted her children to do, and that's to save their own lives and be safe. So, know that. You two did the right thing. You did exactly what your mom wanted you to do. And she's so proud of you and for what you did."

The children have since been released into the custody of their biological father.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Savetz has worked with the office for the past 14 years and was working with the Marine Unit. He had previously been with the St. Louis Police Department.

"There is no reason to have a permanent solution for a temporary problem," he said. "Whatever was going on between him and her, as Sheriff Nocco mentioned, it is domestic violence."

He went on to say the incident was "very horrific, to say the least."

Investigators said the incident was isolated and there was no public safety threat.