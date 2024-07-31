Watch CBS News
Florida deputy arrested for allegedly using law enforcement databases for "personal reasons"

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

KEY WEST — A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly using law enforcement databases to look up information for "personal reasons."

The agency shared in a press release that Deputy Jennifer Ketcham, 40, is currently facing 19 felony counts of misuse of law enforcement computers, networks and electronic devices. Her bond was set at $1.9 million.

"Ketcham used law enforcement databases to up information for personal reasons beyond the legal scope of her employment as a deputy," MCSO stated.

She has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending an internal affairs investigation, the agency shared. According to MCSO, Ketcham has been with the agency since June 2, 2021.

"I am committed to keeping this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency — good and bad," added Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

MCSO did not provide further information about Ketcham's arrest.

